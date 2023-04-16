Varanasi gears up to host 3-day G20 Summit from Monday

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Varanasi City will hold its first three-day G20 meeting of the Agriculture Working Group from Monday.

In a three-day event from April 17-19, representatives from the 20 leading countries of the world and delegates from other partner countries will participate in the meeting of the agriculture Working group. To ensure a grand organisation of the G20 events, the Uttar Pradesh government-led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made complete arrangements.

A message will be given in the three-day event, to promote nutritious foods, food security and environment-friendly farming to keep the whole world healthy, according to an official statement.

With the motto of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, India is hosting the G20 this year. There will be a total of 6 G20 meetings in Varanasi. The first of these meetings is starting on April 17. For this, on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the entire city has been decorated beautifully. Along with this, tight security arrangements have been made. The main meeting of the G20 will be held at Hotel Taj. After this, there will also be a program of Kashi tour for the guests, which mainly includes boating programs in Sarnath, Ganga, the abode of Lord Buddha.

In addition, G20 delegates will also participate in the world-famous Ganga Aarti at Kashi. Guests from all over the world will also see the skills of the traditional handicraftsmen of Kashi.



On the first day of the meeting at Varanasi, the opening of MACS (Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists) 2023, Sustainable Agrifood System for Healthy People and Planet. And the first session will be held on the topic of Food Security and Nutrition, the Role of Science, Technology and Innovation. In the second session will be held on the topic of Resilient Agri-Food Systems. And in the evening, the delegates will take a cruise to see Ganga Aarti.

On the second day of the meeting, a third session on the topic of Digital Agriculture and Sustainable Agri Value Chain will be organised. The fourth Session will be held on the topic of Public Private Partnership in Agriculture R and D, Perspective from Developed and Developing Countries. A discussion of the MACS (Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists) 2023 communique will be held, and only G20 members will participate. Statement by Incoming Presidency Brazil Statement by G20 MACS Chair, India.

The guests will proceed to Sarnath in the evening. And visit the museum and light and attend a sound show. Dinner will be held and a cultural program will be organised at Buddha Theme Park.

On the last day of the three-day event at Varanasi, a discussion and finalization of the MACS (Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists) 2023 communique.

The representative of 20 leading countries of the world and delegates from other partner countries will visit the Trade Facilitation (TFC) Center at Bada Lalpur in the afternoon. (ANI)

