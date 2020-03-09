Varanasi locals sing Holi song to spread awareness about coronavirus

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): In a unique bid to spread awareness about coronavirus, locals in Varanasi came up with a special song titled 'Aaya corona Holi mein' (coronavirus has come in Holi) at Assi Ghat here on Monday.

Surajnath, one of the singers, told ANI, "We are spreading awareness about COVID-19. Through this song, we are telling the symptoms, precautions, do's and don'ts to contain the spread of the virus."

Another participant, Triloki Nath Shukla, said, "It is good for the society to spread awareness about coronavirus through such songs. People should maintain a distance from each other while playing Holi."

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind had said that Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

BJP president JP Nadda wrote to all state unit presidents, asking them not to hold Holi celebration programmes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also announced that they will not be participating in any 'Holi milan' celebration this year due to coronavirus outbreak.

Holi celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity which heralds the onset of spring after winters in the Indian subcontinent.

The festival that marks the victory of good over evil is celebrated on two days -- Holika Dahan and Holi Milan. (ANI)

