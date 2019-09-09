A worker making wood toy at a factory in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Varanasi: No impact of economic slowdown on our business, say wood toymakers

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:17 IST

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The wood toymakers in the holy city say that there is no impact of the slowdown in the country's economy on their businesses.
Speaking to ANI, a wood toy maker Rajendra when asked whether there is any impact of the slowdown of economy on his work, he said: "There is not much of impact on our toy-making business."
"I have been making toys for 40 years. In the rainy season, the business slows down but in the festive season the business picks up," he said.
On being asked what he hopes from the government, he said: "We are getting electricity. We hope it gets cheaper so that we could make more profit."
Another toymaker Godavari said: "We have been doing this business for more than 60 years. We also export our toys."
"We have been hearing about slowing down of the economy, but it has not touched our business," he said.
"During the festive and marriage seasons, we do great in toy-making business. There is no impact of slowing down of the economy on this business," said another toymaker Bharat Lal. (ANI)

