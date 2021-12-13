Varanasi: PM Modi heads to Kashi Vishwanath temple on cruise boat

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a cruise boat from Varanasi's Khirkiya Ghat to Lalita Ghat to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency.



PM Modi is accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PM Narendra Modi was greeted by the people standing alongside various Ganga ghats in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

He waved to the people lining up the ghats of Ganga river.



On his arrival in the city, the Prime Minister offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple.



"I am overwhelmed. After some time, we all will witness the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project. Before this, I had darshan of Kaal Bhairav ji, the Kotwal of Kashi," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

He is heading to the Kashi Vishwanath temple to offer prayers at around 1 pm and will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1:20 pm.

The Prime Minister will also witness the Ganga aarti while on-board a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm.

During the two-day visit, Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland.

The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India's spirit. (ANI)