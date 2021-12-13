Varanasi: PM Modi takes holy dip in River Ganga

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a holy dip in the River Ganga in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency.



Adorning a saffron-coloured attire, PM Modi offered flowers to the holy river and chanted mantras on a rosary. He also took water from the Ganga for the 'jalaabhishek' at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.



He will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1:20 pm after offering prayers at the iconic temple situated at the Lalita Ghat where he arrived on Alaknanda cruise, a double-decker boat.

The Prime Minister will also witness the Ganga Aarti while on-board a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm.

On his arrival in the city earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing welcome as soon as he reached Varanasi as they showered flower petals and chanted slogans of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Har Har Mahadev'.

During the two-day visit, Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland.

The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India's spirit. (ANI)