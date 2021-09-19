Varanasi Police identifies mastermind of 'NEET solver gang'

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Varanasi Police has identified the alleged mastermind of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) solver gang, as per the Varanasi Police Commissioner A. Satish Ganesh.

As per the commissioner, the real name of the mastermind, identified as 'PK' is Nilesh Singh. He is allegedly on the run along with his family.



Nilesh is a resident of Chhapra city of Bihar who lives in Patna. Nilesh has come on the police's radar for the first time, he added.

As per a press note by police, the gang sits for the NEET examination in place of the original candidates and helped them pass the examination. The gang allegedly takes a hefty amount of money from the original candidates to sit in their exams and help them in cracking the exam.

More arrests related to the case could follow, as per the commissioner. (ANI)

