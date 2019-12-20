Varanasi: Police lathi-charge protestors as Anti-CAA agitation turns violent

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): The protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent here on Friday following which police resorted to baton-charge to disperse the agitators.

The commotion that ensued during the protest led to 5-7 people being injured with some police personnel also sustaining minor injuries.

According to police, Friday prayers were mostly peaceful except in the Madanpura and Bazardiha area.

"In Madanpura the mob was dispersed however in Bazardiha about 3000 people in form of 'Juloos' took to streets. Despite repeated request to the mob, it didn't disperse," said the Police official.

"Those who were at the backside of the crowd started pelting stone on the police. Following which a commotion took place and we have to lathi-charge to disperse the mob. Subsequently, in the stampede 5-7 persons got injured," said the official.

Police official informed that all injured have been sent to BHU Trauma centre for treatment.

Incidences of violence, arson and stone-pelting are reported from the various part of the state even as CrPC section 144 has been imposed in the wake of deteriorating law and order situation.

The amended Citizenship Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)