Varanasi: Rise in water level of Ganga in village Ramna ruins crop

Varanasi [Uttar Pradesh], Sept 22 (ANI): The rise in the water level for a week in the river Ganga has started devastating the crops in village Ramna in the ongoing Kharif season.

Plenty of crops were reported to have washed away in Kashi Vidya Peeth block of Varanasi due to the rise in the level of water with the possibility of things becoming worse if the authority doesn't step up quickly.

Some of the relief material is being supplied by the government to the urban areas but the relief effort is yet to reach to the farmers in the rural areas.

Farmers have been repeatedly asking for help without any respite from any of the government departments. (ANI)

