Varanasi SHG makes rakhis with traditional household items

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A self-help group in Varanasi is making rakhis using the traditional items ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission, women living in Meerapur Basahi, Varanasi are ignoring the imported items and are using household items to make rakhis this year.

They are making the rakhis using Rudraksha, earthen beads, rose and raksha sutra.

Project Director, Jaya Singh of the District Urban Development Agency told ANI, "This is an effort to support Prime Minister's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission."

"We have already distributed around 5,000 rakhis and we are now aiming to make 50,000 more, Singh said.

These women have pledged to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their brothers by tying homemade rakhis on their wrists.

This SHG has also decided to make colours and gulal during Holi, Ganesh idol for Ganesh Chaturthi and even Karva Chauth thalis, she added. (ANI)

