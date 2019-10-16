Varanasi: Shiv Sena's local unit conducts Yagna for constructions of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Hoping for a favourable verdict on the Ram Mandir issue from the Supreme Court, the Shiv Sena unit of Varanasi conducted a Shri Ram Yagna here on Wednesday.

"We are conducting this Yagna to ensure the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This Yagna will continue till the construction of the Ram Mandir," Ajay Chaubey, state chief of the Shiv Sena told reporters here.

Jitendra Tiwari, the priest conducting the Yagna said that the ritual is likely to have a positive effect on the outcome of the Ram Mandir land dispute case.

"This is the Shri Ram Maha Yagna, it has great benefits. It can fulfil the wishes of the people, the Ram Mandir will be constructed in Ayodhya," Tiwari said.

Earlier today, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said that the daily hearings on the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute will end by 5 pm on Wednesday.

"By 5 pm this matter is going to be over. Enough is enough," Justice Gogoi said while dismissing the intervention application filed by the Hindu Maha Sabha in the apex court seeking more time for arguments.

The Hindu Maha Sabha is one of the parties in the dispute, Gogoi however, did not make any mention of the Sunni Waqf Board which withdrew its appeal.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CJI had said that Wednesday will be the 40th and last day of hearing in the case of Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land title dispute.

The five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Gogoi was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.

The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.

The top court had recently said that it would wrap up hearing in the case on October 17, a day earlier than it was scheduled to. The judgment is likely to be passed on November 4-5. (ANI)

