Sportspersons and sports enthusiasts lit thousands of lamps to pay tribute to the martyrs on the eve of Diwali at the Sampurnanand Stadium in Varanasi (Photo/ANI)
Sportspersons and sports enthusiasts lit thousands of lamps to pay tribute to the martyrs on the eve of Diwali at the Sampurnanand Stadium in Varanasi (Photo/ANI)

Varanasi: Sportspersons light thousands of lamps to pay tribute to martyrs

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:34 IST

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Many sportspersons and sports enthusiasts paid tribute to the martyrs by lighting thousands of lamps at the Sampurnanand Stadium in Varanasi on Saturday.
Every year sports players associated with the Sampurnanand Stadium light lamps in honour of the martyrs on the eve of Diwali.
In the evening, hundreds of players gathered and lit the lamps to portray a map of the country and the symbol of Amar Jawan Jyoti on the stadium ground. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:57 IST

WB: Rains hit firecracker manufacturing in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Firecracker manufacturers in the district can be seen resting during the busiest season of their trade, Diwali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:57 IST

BJP should give deputy chief minister's post to Sena for five...

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally and Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that the BJP should consider Shiv Sena's demand seriously and at least offer the deputy chief minister's post to it for five years to form the government

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:40 IST

Uttarakhand CM greets people on Diwali

Uttarakhand (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Diwali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:40 IST

Telangana : TSRTC worker commits suicide in Nalgonda

Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): An employee of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday allegedly committed suicide at his residence here by consuming poison, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:35 IST

13 vehicles with same registration number seized in Odisha, case...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Thirteen vehicles all with the same registration number were seized by police from a single owner here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:31 IST

C'garh CM against conferring Bharat Ratna on Savarkar, says he...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was a 'revolutionary' but only till he submitted his mercy plea to the British government for his release from the jail in 1911, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:25 IST

Over 5.5 lakh diyas lit for Ayodhya 'Deepotsav', event enters...

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday broke its own Guinness World Record for the largest display of oil lamps by lighting a total of 5.5 lakh diyas or earthen lamps in Ayodhya.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:24 IST

Bihar: Nitish Kumar extends wishes on the eve of Diwali

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 26 : Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended wishes to the people of Bihar and citizens of India on the eve of Diwali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:05 IST

Cyclone Kyarr: Indian Coast Guard rescues 19 fishermen, 2100...

New Delhi (India), Oct 26 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard has so far rescued 19 fishermen and escorted more than 2100 fishing boats to safety at various ports in the West Coast in the wake of Cyclone Kyarr.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:39 IST

Delhi BJP chief writes to Mayors, asks them to ensure proper...

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari has written a letter to the Mayors of all three Municipal Corporations to ensure repair and sanitation work is carried out properly at the Chhath Ghats and the connecting roads in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:28 IST

Will fight for justice, says DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was granted bail by Delhi High Court in a money laundering case, said on Saturday that he will fight for justice.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:23 IST

People of J-K are no more victims of dual citizenship, says Ram Madhav

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The people of Jammu and Kashmir are no longer victims of dual citizenship as it has been completely integrated with India, said BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl