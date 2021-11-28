Deepak Agrawal, Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi. (Photo/ANI)
Varanasi to become first Indian city to start ropeway service in public transportation

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2021 10:03 IST


Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Varanasi will become the first Indian city to start ropeway service as a mode of public transport, informed Deepak Agrawal, Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi on Sunday.

While speaking to ANI, Agrawal said, "City needed a public transport service, so as per the comprehensive mobility plan, the ropeway system was a viable option to improve traffic."
He added, "We have tendered the DPR sanction of the ropeway system and bidding proceedings will be completed by December 11. It will be based on a public-private partnership (PPP) model with a capacity of 4,500."
"Initially, it will be a 3.45 km stretch covering Cantt Railway Station, Sajan Tiraha, Rathyatra, and Girja Ghar Chauraha. We have taken a 24 month period for the completion of this project," he said. (ANI)

