Varanasi to observe complete lockdown till May 3

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Varanasi will observe complete lockdown till May 3 in the wake coronavirus, District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

"There will be a complete lockdown within the limits of Varanasi Municipal Corporation till May 3. Home delivery of essentials will be done for people. They will only be allowed to move out on health and medical grounds," Sharma said.

The decision was taken after the District Magistrate's meeting with other officials on Wednesday.

Three new coronavirus cases were reported in Varanasi yesterday after which three new hotspots were created. Currently, there are 16 hotspot areas in the district.

The ongoing nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the coronavirus spread, is scheduled to end on May 3. (ANI)

