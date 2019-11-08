Varanasi: Vegetable prices soar

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Nov 8 (ANI): The consumers are feeling the heat of soaring vegetable prices in Varanasi today.

Onions cost Rs 70-80 per kg, spinach Rs 70 per kg, radish Rs 60 per kg, tomatoes Rs 50 per kg, while cauliflowers were at Rs 40 per kg.

"Vegetables are very expensive and my budget has taken a hit as onions, ginger, and garlic are on fire," BN Mishra.

"I have never experienced such high vegetable prices in my life. It is becoming very difficult for the middle classes", lamented Brajesh Singh.

People have now started cutting down on their vegetable consumption, especially onions, ginger, garlic, spinach, and tomatoes.

Anuj Kumar Shankar, a vendor, blamed black marketing for the soaring prices of vegetables and said, "We too are hit by increasing prices as customers are not buying vegetables". (ANI)

