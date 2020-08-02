Varanasi weaver prepares cloth with 'Jai Shree Ram' message for PM Modi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Bachche Lal, a handloom weaver from Varanasi, has prepared a special cloth with 'Jai Shree Ram, Ayodhya Pavitra Dham' embroidered on it for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his visit to Ayodhya on August 5.

While speaking to ANI, Bachche Lal said that what makes the cloth special is the material and design of the cloth. "This is a very special cloth as it has 'Jai Shree Ram. Ayodhya Pavitra Dham' written on it. It has also bows of Lord Ram designed onto it. The cloth has been made using cotton and silk threads," he said.

"I have been preparing this cloth for the past 15 days. The colours used to make the cloth are golden and red. While its length is 72 inches, it is 22 inches wide," he added.



He plans to send the cloth to Ayodhya through the Commissioner of Police.

"I am happy that the Ram temple is being constructed. It would start tourism and give a boost to our businesses," Lal said while expressing his happiness over the construction of the Ram Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5 after which the construction of the temple will commence in Ayodhya. Several dignitaries are expected to participate in the ceremony.

The Supreme Court, on November 9 last year had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram Temple. (ANI)

