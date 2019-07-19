Varavara Rao's wife appeals to Maharashtra Governor for basic amenities in Jail for him

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Bhima-Koregaon violence case accused Varavara Rao's wife on Friday made an appeal to Maharashtra governor C. Vidyasagar Rao to provide her husband with basic amenities in Jail.

In an event on Friday, Rao's wife made her letter to the Maharashtra governor public and accused the authorities of not providing her husband with basic amenities in Yeravada Jail.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "My husband Varavara Rao is in Pune jail for last nine months and is not being let out of jail. Six months ago, I wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India and also wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao but I have not received any response."

"My husband's health is not good and he has turned 80 years old. The jail authorities are not even providing minimum needs to him," said Hemalatha.

Varavara's Rao relative, N.Venugopal, said that Rao is not being given facilities like chair and table for reading and writing or a cot.

He said," Previously, he was in jail for seven years but he was provided with these facilities to read and write. He was even given a cot at that time but now he has to sleep on the floor. His wife has written the letter to urge the governor to take action".

"She has written to Maharashtra Governor because he is a Telugu person and known to Varavara Rao. During the emergency, C. Vidyasagar Rao was also his fellow inmate in Jail,", Venugopal further added.

Rao was arrested in November last year in connection with the violence in Bhima Koregaon, where violence had erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen. (ANI)

