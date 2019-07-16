Vardhan asks Punjab govt for proposal to dedicate AIIMS in state to Guru Nanak

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday sought a detailed proposal from the Punjab government on its plan to dedicate the state's second All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Sri Guru Nanak Dev on his 550th birth anniversary.

In a letter to the Union health and finance ministers, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had sought permission for the same. The first AIIMS is coming up in Bathinda and the state has proposed the second one be built either in Ludhiana or Jalandhar.

Singh pointed out that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had assured consideration of the matter after the release of the Union Budget.

The chief minister raised the issue during his meeting with Vardhan earlier today.

He said that the health minister had promised to consider the demand after receiving a formal proposal.

Singh also sought approval for PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur from Vardhan.

"The state government has transferred land to PGI, but the file is pending for approval before the Union Health Ministry," the chief minister said.

The drugs problem also came up for discussion, with Singh reiterating his demand for a "National Policy on Drugs".

He also asked for central assistance for drug treatment, to which the health minister said that his department would be happy to support the state's efforts. (ANI)

