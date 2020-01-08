Various labour union cadres protest in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Various labour union cadres on Wednesday participated in the nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions across the country.

The trade unions including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) among others gave the call for the general strike demanding a 12-point charter.

The protestors gathered at Mount Road here and raised slogans against the central government.

Besides, several organisations including political outfits took to the street to mark their agitation in various cities of Tamil Nadu.

The protesters demanded among other things the proposed labour reforms by the Centre to be dropped.

A Bill concerning labour reforms proposes the merger of 44 labour laws into four codes -- wages, industrial relations, social security and safe working conditions. (ANI)