Various projects launched for Ayodhya under National Mission for Clean Ganga

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): In a bid to ensure environmental sustainability, livelihood generation and enhancing tourism in Uttar Pradesh, two key projects were announced for Ayodhya at the 34th Executive Committee meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) held earlier this week.

The meeting was chaired by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, NMCG on March 17.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, an 18-month long project "Rejuvenation of five water bodies and facade improvement and art project" will have three major components including -- In - Situ resuscitation and rejuvenation of five identified waterbodies, Ayodhya Public Art Project and Ayodhya Community Engagement for Sustainable Development.



In project Jal-Dhara, out of 108 waterbodies from the Ramayana era, Ayodhya Development Authority has identified five critical ponds for rejuvenation. This means the approximate surface area (Lal Digghi - 5 acres, Fatehgang - 6.5 acres, Swami Ram ji Das Ashram talab - 1.5 acres, Shri Sita Ram Mandi Kund - 2 acres and Brahma Kund - 8 acres) has been taken up for rejuvenation under the aegis of 'Namami Gange' to ensure environmental sustainability, livelihood generation, enhancing the tourism potential of these precious water resources.

Under the 'Ayodhaya Arts Project', a whole new ecosystem will be created which will integrate art in everyday life. The project will motivate people to think about what they really need for their communities to grow. All the wastewater, stormwater, sewage water, run-off water, effluent water which are coming into natural waterbodies (drains, rivulets, ponds, lakes, wells etc.) will be treated in-situ, read the statement.

The cost of the expected project will be Rs 9.25 crore.

Another important project for interception and diversion of drains and sewage treatment works in Faizabad, part of Ayodhya city, Uttar Pradesh which will be taken up by the Jal Nigam. The scope of this project includes STP- 33 MLD, 15 Nala tappings, Diversion sewers (200 to 750 mm diameter), 260 m d. Interceptor sewers (800 to 1200 mm), 3881 m e. Main Pumping Station, rising main (800 mm, DI K7) from MPS to STP- 400 m g, Treated effluent sewer (1200 mm diameter)- 60 m h, 4 Staff quarters and Operation & Maintenance for 15 years.

The total cost of the project is Rs 221.66 crores including 15 years of operation and management, the statement stated. (ANI)

