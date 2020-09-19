Varsha Priyadarshini moves SC seeking transfer of divorce case from Delhi to Cuttack court

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Varsha Priyadarshini, Odiya actress and the wife of BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty, has moved the Supreme Court seeking its direction to transfer her divorce hearing from Delhi to family court in Odisha's Cuttack.

Varsha filed the transfer petition before the apex court seeking directions that the petition for divorce, filed by her husband before the Patiala House Court in New Delhi, to be transferred to a family court in Cuttack on grounds that it is difficult for her to travel a long distance to Delhi's Patiala House court to attend hearings.

Mohanty has also filed a caveat petition in the matter seeking its side to be represented before the Supreme Court before any orders are passed in the matter.



The duo got married in February, 2014. Varsha had earlier moved a Cuttack family court seeking directions to Anubhav to give her a one-time compensation of around Rs 15 lakhs and monthly maintenance of around Rs 50,000.

The leader has also filed a petition before the Patiala House Court in New Delhi, seeking a divorce from her on the ground that the marriage was not yet consummated.

Mohanty alleged that his wife was not allowing sexual relations and natural conjugal life and that he was disappointed after making serious attempts to establish physical intimacy with Varsha. (ANI)

