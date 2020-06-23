Vasai newly-weds donate 50 beds to COVID-19 care centre

Vasai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): A just-married couple who has been on the forefront of voluntary work during the ongoing pandemic, scaled-down their wedding expenses to used the money to fund their noble venture of donating 50 beds to a COVID-19 care centre in Vasai, Maharashtra.

The couple, Eric Lobo and Merlin Tuscano who got married on June 20 at the local church proceeded right after their ceremony to an isolation centre to donate beds, mattress and pillows.

The couple said, "Since the beginning of lockdown, we have been working on projects like arranging for trains for migrant workers and community kitchens. We talked to the Revenue Inspector and Sub Division officer of the district about the requirements of the COVID-19 centres and decided to pare down on the money we will spend on the wedding and instead contribute to the covid care centre."

"We will also be donating oxygen cylinders to the centre," said Merlin.

With 1,35,796 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 61,807 active cases while 6,283 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

