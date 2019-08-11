Vasavi Seva Kendram organises medical camps, distributes household items to poor families

Vasavi Seva Kendram organises medical camp, household items distribution in Hyderabad
ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 09:30 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A medical camp was organised by Vasavi Seva Kendram on Saturday to mark the 108th birth anniversary of its founder.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy also attended the event and hailed the organisation for its good social service endeavours.
On the occasion of Kendram founder Kothuru Seethaiah's 108th Jayanti, the basic need items such as food machine, grinder and cycles were also provided to the poor families.
Vasavi Kendram was founded in 1971 and since then it has been providing food to poor people, scholarships to students and stationary. (ANI)

