Vasundhara Raje expresses condolences over death of four sanitation workers in Bikaner

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], March 27 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday expressed her condolences over the incident that took the lives of four sanitation workers at a factory in the Karni industrial area of Bikaner district.

Police officials informed that four sanitisation workers died as they went to clean a septic tank at a factory in the Karni industrial area of Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

Initial investigation revealed that the workers died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank in the industrial area.

"A total of four sanitation workers died as they went to clean a storage facility at a factory in Karni Industrial Area, Bikaner. Prima facie looks like deaths were due to toxic gas. The matter is being probed, strict action is to be taken against the guilty. Post-mortem underway," IG Om Prakash told media persons.

Taking to Twitter, Vasundhara Raje said, "The information about the death of four workers due to gas leakage in the wool factory located in Karni Industrial Area of Bikaner is sad. I pray to God for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members."



Following the incident, Raje urged the state government to provide financial assistance to the next of kin of the deceased.

"The state government is requested to provide financial assistance to the next of kin of the deceased," she further tweeted. (ANI)







