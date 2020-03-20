Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant Singh self-quarantine after attending party with Kanika Kapoor

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] Mar 20 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Friday she and her son Dushyant Singh have gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure after attending a dinner party with Kanika Kapoor -- the Bollywood singer who has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we're taking all necessary precautions," Vasundhara Raje tweeted.

Kanika, who recently returned from London, announced on Friday she has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that she and her family are under quarantine.

Several media reports have alleged Kanika hid her travel history from airport authorities and dodged the screening procedure.

In her statement posted on Instagram, the Bollywood singer denied the reports saying she was "scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago" and that she developed the symptoms only four days ago.

"For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago," Kanika wrote on Instagram.

BJP lawmaker Dushyant Singh, who was present at the dinner party with Kanika, had also joined President Ram Nath Kovind and a host of Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for breakfast on March 17, as per a tweet shared on President of India handle.

"President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning," the tweet read.

One of the images attached to the tweet showed Dushyant Singh greeting President Kovind while standing next to the MPs.



So far, 206 people have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India. Globally, the virus has infected more than 209,000 people and killed 8,778, as per the latest data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)

