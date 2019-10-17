Vatican dismisses appeal by Kerala nun who protested against tainted Bishop

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The Congregation of Oriental Churches in the Vatican has dismissed an appeal by a Kerala nun, Sister Lucy Kalappura against her dismissal from Franciscan Clarist Congregation.

Sister Lucy, one of the nuns who had protested against the rape accused former Bishop Franco Mulakkal, was dismissed by the Superior General after they found that she refuses to cooperate with the proceedings of the religious body where she was asked to explain her stand on her lifestyle and participation in various protests against the church.

In January this year, she was served the first warning letter by the Superior General of the Congregation, followed by two more in February and March for violating the vow of obedience.

A series of warning letters were issued to her for supporting the nuns' protest at Ernakulam seeking the arrest of Bishop Mulakkal.



She, also, time and again, took a jibe at the church for cornering the nuns who stood for the cause.

Bishop Mulakkal, a senior member of the Roman Catholic clergy in India, was arrested last year following allegations by a nun that he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her at the Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016, a charge denied by him. He is currently out on bail. (ANI)

