Vedic rituals to be performed instead of idol worship this Durga Puja: Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], September 16 (ANI): In a meeting, it was unanimously decided that Vedic rituals will be performed instead of idol worship this Durga Puja amid COVID-19 crisis, said Pallav Gopal Jha, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner.

"Temples with permanent idols would be allowed to carry on rituals but COVID-19 protocols are to be followed. COVID-19 cases are on a rise here and a decision was taken during the meeting to reduce the gathering this year on the occasion of Durga Puja," said Jha.

He continued saying that Circle Officers in other places within the district are also conducting meeting ahead of Durga Puja.



Meanwhile, fairs and cultural programmes won't be allowed here in order to maintain social distancing and stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We start making the idols at least six to seven months earlier. This time we were unable to get the raw material. I also believe that it is not safe to work while taking risk amid the pandemic. We will follow the guidelines," said Uttam Kumar Pal, a sculptor.

"We will perform the puja according to the norms. Amid the present scenario we will support the district administration and follow the guidelines issued by them," said Deepak Kayal, Secretary, Marwari Durga Puja Committee. (ANI)





