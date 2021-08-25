Veena George to hold emergency meet to assess COVID-19 situation in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 23 (ANI): Health Minister Veena George to hold an emergency meeting with the health officials on Tuesday in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"The state has to be extra vigilant for the next four weeks. An emergency meeting of the health department was called on Tuesday morning to assess the situation of the state," Minister stated in an official press note.

"490 oxygen-equipped pediatric beds, 158 high dependency units (HDU) beds and 96 ICU are being set up for children. Special emphasis is given to ensuring the availability of oxygen. The state has a total oxygen reserve of 870 Metric tons (MT)," she added.

The note further stated that 33 Oxygen Generation Units are being set up which can produce 77 metric tons of oxygen. Private hospitals have started to produce 13 metric tons of oxygen per day as per the direction of state government."

Meanwhile, Kerala on Monday, Kerala recorded 13,383 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the active tally to 1,54,563, as per the State government.

21,942 people recovered from the infection, while 90 succumbed to it during the same duration. 85,650 samples have been tested for COVID in the last 24 hours. Test positivity rate in the state is 15.63 per cent. (ANI)