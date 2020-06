'Veer Savarkar Flyover Pumpwell' banner appears in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): A banner that read "Veer Savarkar Flyover Pumpwell" surfaced on the sidewall of the Pumpwell flyover in Mangaluru on Tuesday night.

Later, it was removed by some unknown people.

This comes amid the controversy over the naming of a flyover at Yelahanka in Bengaluru after the Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. (ANI)