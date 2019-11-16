Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. File photo
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. File photo

Veer Savarkar was a multidimensional personality: Vice President

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 00:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 16(ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday that Veer Savarkar was a multidimensional personality and a freedom fighter, social reformer, writer, poet, historian, political leader and a philosopher.
Releasing the book 'Savarkar: Echoes from a Forgotten Past' at an event here, he said there are many facets of Veer Savarkar's personality that remain underappreciated.
"Very few in India know that Veer Savarkar started one of the most powerful social reform movements against untouchability in India", Naidu said adding that Savarkar built Patit Pavan Mandir in the Ratnagiri district to allow entry to all Hindus, including Dalits.
"He was the first to envision a casteless India", the Vice President said.
Noting that it was Veer Savarkar who named the 1857 rebellion as the first war of independence, Naidu called for a right sense of history that is reflective of Indian values.
He also listed what Veer Savarkar called as seven shackles of the society.
He said the first was the rigid caste system which, according to Savarkar, "deserves to be thrown into the dustbins of history".
The second reform Veer Savarkar wanted was to popularize Vedic literature to everyone, not only to a particular caste.
Naidu said Savarkar called Vedic literature civilizational knowledge for the entire human race and India's unique gift to mankind.
The Vice President said that the third was to break away from caste-based vocational rigidity and encourage persons to pursue any vocation of their choice based on aptitude and ability.
In the absence of motivation of competition, or lack of aptitude, Savarkar believed, "merely following what one's father did, will make one both complacent and unproductive," Naidu said
He said Savarkar believed in global mobility and the need for Indians to venture out into foreign lands so as to "bring back the best of the world and carry the fragrance of India and her culture to every corner of the globe."
The fifth reform Savarkar wanted was to break away from the taboo on inter-caste dining.
"He had said Religion is in the heart, the soul, the spirit; not the stomach!'", the Vice-President said, according to an official release.
The sixth, he said, was the promotion of inter-caste marriage
Naidu said the seventh aspect Veer Savarkar underscored was the need to develop a scientific temper.
"We are 200 years behind Europe", he quoted Savarkar as saying.
The Vice President called Savarkar's far-sighted vision of India's future development as "truly remarkable".
Recounting the innumerable sufferings faced by Indian freedom fighters, he appealed to everyone to visit the Cellular Jail at least once in their lifetime.
Noting that it is not easy to write a biography, sepecially of a person as illustrious and as controversial as Savarkar, the Vice President complimented the author Vikram Sampath for the book. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 06:29 IST

Karnataka: Coast Guard conducts two-day pollution response at...

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard recently conducted a two-day pollution response exercise at New Mangalore to evaluate capabilities of stakeholders at Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 06:28 IST

Andhra CM was caught in paper leak in class 10: TDP leader Nara Lokesh

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was caught in a paper leak in class X examination.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 06:01 IST

ITAT upholds withdrawal of charitable status of Young Indian

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): In what could be termed as a major setback for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on Friday upheld the Income Tax department's withdrawal of the charitable' status of "Young Indian" from the assessment year 2011-12.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 06:01 IST

Rashtrapati Bhavan to host conference of Directors of IITs, NITs...

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Rashtrapati Bhavan will host a conference of the Directors of IITs, NITs and IIEST, Shibpur next week.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 05:32 IST

Arunachal Pradesh: Defence Minister inaugurates Sisseri Bridge...

Dibang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated Sisseri Bridge, built by the Border Road Organisation (BRO) on Pasighat-Bomjir Highway.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 05:22 IST

Irani performs with swords at function in Gujarat

Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani performed 'Talwar Raas', a traditional dance form using swords, at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 05:06 IST

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy meets Sitharaman to...

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, on Friday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek additional fund for Puducherry.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 04:42 IST

Rahul Gandhi made false allegations against BJP govt: Assam Minister

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): BJP leader and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Friday that BJP will organise a series of protest all over the country on November 16 demanding apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the allegations he had made against central government

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 04:14 IST

No chances of mid term elections, stable govt will be formed in...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party Chief (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that there are no changes of 'mid-term' elections in the state and a stable government would be formed sooner or later.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 04:08 IST

Chhattisgarh govt will extend NMDC mining lease

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday assured CMD of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) that that the state government will give an extension to NMDC's mining leases that expire on March 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 03:54 IST

Chhattisgarh Cabinet gives nod to integrated healthcare scheme

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday gave its nod for the merger and integration of various health schemes running in the State into one. The new scheme which will be implemented in a trust-based model is named afte

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 03:11 IST

MTB Nagaraj's election affidavit shows he grew richer by Rs 185...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): BJP candidate from Hoskote MTB Nagaraj election affidavit submitted to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Friday disclosed the net worth of over Rs 1201 crores, including himself and his wife.

Read More
iocl