Vegetable prices reduces in parts of Andhra Pradesh after rainfall stops

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:09 IST

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): People here breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday after the prices of vegetables reduced in most parts of the state after heavy rainfall stopped.
The flow of vegetables has increased resulting in the availability of almost all kinds of vegetables in the range of Rs 25 to Rs 35 per kg.
"Rates are stabilised in comparison to last week. Tomato was Rs 32, brinjal was almost Rs 35. Same was with bitter gourd and ladyfinger. This week all vegetables are available at lesser prices. Only green leaves are a bit costly. They too will come down by next week. Chilli is Rs 22 per kg and carrot is Rs 45 per kg. These are also lesser than last week. Onion price is also normal. We are selling at Rs 28 per kg, the stock is also sufficient," Chandramohan, Rytu Bazaar estate manager told ANI.
Koteawara Rao, a vegetable vendor said: "The rates have come down from last week. Ladyfingers and brinjal rates are satisfactory. Tomato rate is also better, less than the previous week. Onion price is also handy to consumers. Heavy rains damaged vegetables resulting in higher prices. Now the rainfall is less and vegetables grew well, so rates declined. This is in favour of buyers, and farmers are also getting support price. The sale is also good as people are getting vegetables at reasonable rates here, than in retail shops."
"The vegetables are fresh here, and their rate is also reasonable. Last week rates were very high, but now vegetables are available at lesser prices," Ramesh, a customer told ANI. (ANI)

