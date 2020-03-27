Vegetable prices rise in Delhi as lockdown hits supply

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Vegetable prices have gone up noticeably in the national capital after their supply dwindled in the last few days owing to the nationwide lockdown.

The Centre on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown so that citizens refrain from coming in contact with persons/surfaces infected with COVID-19 which was first reported in Wuhan, China, and soon spread across the globe killing several thousands.

The vegetable sellers at Azadpur Mandi said the prices have increased due to low supply.

"I used to sell potatoes at Rs 15 to Rs 17 per kg and now the same potatoes are being sold at Rs 20 to Rs 25. Prices have increased due to the low supply of vegetables. In some markets, potatoes are being sold at Rs 40 and tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg," said Aakash, a vegetable seller.

However, the chairman of Azadpur Mandi, Adil Ahmad Khan, assured a continuous supply of vegetables and urged people not to engage in panic-buying.

"The people of Delhi need not panic as there is sufficient amount of vegetables reaching the national capital. The supply of vegetables in Delhi has come down by 50-60 per cent due to the lockdown, but despite this, there will be no shortage for people in Delhi," Khan said.

"I appeal to the people of Delhi not to store/hoard as fruits and vegetables are available in adequate quantities. It is our responsibility to see that everyone gets vegetables and fruits, and no one will have to face any problem," he added.

Khan said that vegetable rates have increased by 25 to 30 per cent but soon they will come down. He added that if anyone tries to engage in black-marketing at the wholesale market that person's licence will be cancelled. (ANI)

