Vegetable prices rise in Hyderabad as supplies hit by rainfall, customers buy smaller quantities

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 29 (ANI): The price of vegetables at Rythu Bazaar, Mehdipatnam and several other places has increased as supplies have been hit by heavy rainfall.

Vegetable sellers said they are receiving spoilt produce due to the rainfall and customers too are buying smaller quantities due to the high prices.

"I had come to this Rythu market to purchase vegetables. For a week, the prices are very high. Tomatoes are being sold for Rs 50 per kg, beans for Rs 100 per kg. How will a daily wage labourer be able to purchase and eat? Day to day prices are increasing, there is no hope of a fall in prices now. I am puchasing less quantity of vegetables" Sheik Abdul, a customer told ANI.

"The government should take necessary steps, benefiting the farmers as well as the customers. Rich people will somehow purchase and consume, but what about daily wage labourers? Already we were affected during the lockdown and now the vegetable prices adding to it," he added.



Another customer Rahmatullah said, "Rates of vegetables were less during COVID-19 induced lockdown but prices are rising now due to rainfall. It is becoming hard to purchase vegetables."

Sellers said that vegetable supply has been affected amid rainfall in Hyderabad.

"We are getting spoiled vegetables from the wholesale market. Due to rainfall, vegetable supply has been affected. After two months, there shall be enough vegetables available in the market. Customers are coming but they are buying less due to the increase in the price of vegetables. Government should take necessary steps in this regard," said Buchhaiah, a seller.

Another seller, "The rate is normal but due to rainfall, we are getting spoiled vegetables. Customers are buying less vegetables due to increasing rates."

Hyderabad has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days. (ANI)

