Vegetable prices soar in Hyderabad as rains damage crops

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Vegetable prices in Hyderabad, Telangana are increasing drastically as heavy rains have damaged crops and caused a supply shortage, local vendors say.

Lingam, a local vegetable vendor is forced to sell vegetable at almost six times the original price due to the recent rains which have hit the supplies.

"Two weeks ago I sold tomatoes for Rs 8 or Rs 10 and today I am selling the same tomatoes for Rs 60. Heavy rains have damaged the cropped fields. Instead of ten lories, only two are approaching the markets. We are purchasing it for Rs 50 from the wholesaler, and selling them for Rs 60 to the retailer. Same goes with the prices of onions too. We sold it for Rs15 a few days ago and now we are selling it for Rs 60," said Lingam.

Lingam further stated that the other cause of the soared prices is the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) strike due to which the farmers, who sell vegetables in small quantity, are unable to commute and reach the market from far away villages. In such a situation, the farmers are left with only one option to travel via private lories which are already in high demand right now.

Sarvesh, a Senior Citizen told ANI, "Today the tomato price is Rs 40 to Rs 60 depending upon the quality and Soon the prices will rise up to Rs100 if this situation continues. How will the pensioners and old people buy such expensive vegetables? The prices are raising day by day."

The hiked vegetable prices have put consumer budgets in disarray as the prices have suddenly hiked within two days here. (ANI)

drastically as heavy rains have damaged crops and caused a supply shortage, local vendors say.

Lingam, a local vegetable vendor is forced to sell vegetable at almost triple the original price due to the recent rains which have hit the supplies and the RTC strike.

"Two weeks ago I sold tomatoes for Rs 8 or Rs 10 and today I am selling the same tomatoes for Rs 60. Heavy rains have damaged the cropped fields. Instead of ten lories, only two are approaching the markets. We are purchasing it for Rs 50 from the wholesaler, and selling them for Rs 60 to the retailer. Same goes with the prices of onions too. We sold it for Rs15 a few days ago and now we are selling it for Rs 60," said Lingam.

Lingam further stated that the other cause of the soared prices is the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) strike due to which the farmers, who sell vegetables in small quantity, are unable to commute and reach the market from far away villages. In such a situation, the farmers are left with only one option to travel via private lories which are already in high demand right now.

Sarvesh, a Senior Citizen speaking told ANI, "Today the tomato price is Rs 40 to Rs 60 depending upon the quality and I don't doubt about the prices rising up to Rs100 if this is the situation right now. How will the pensioners and old people buy such expensive vegetables? The prices are rising day by day."

He further added that Hyderabad is considered to be Pensioners Paradise but it has become so costlier than any other place, which makes difficult for them to buy expensive vegetables.

The hiked vegetable prices have put consumer budgets in disarray as the prices have hiked within two days here. (ANI)

