Vegetable vendor dies after being beaten up in Unnao, two cops suspended

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Two policemen were suspended after a vegetable vendor, who was "beaten for violating COVID-19 restrictions" on Friday and brought to a police station in Unnao, died.

Faisal's family alleged that the seventeen-year-old boy was beaten by police personnel after they saw him selling vegetables on a cart in the mandi.

"He went to the mandi. The police thrashed him and took him to the station, where he was found dead. The police then left him at the hospital," Faisal's brother alleged.

The incident took place in Bangarmau Kotwali area of Unnao district .

The police have filed an FIR against the accused and Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni assured proper investigation in the matter.





On SP's instructions, Vijay Chowdhury, police constable from Bangarmau Kotwali, and another constable Seemawat, who were on patrolling duty that day were suspended, while Satyaprakash, who was working as home guard, dismissed.

Faisal's uncle told ANI that the seventeen-year old boy was slapped after an argument and taken to police station.

"He was selling vegetables in the market. The police constable came and slapped him after an argument. They dragged him and took him along with them on their bike to the police station, where they beat him to death," he alleged.

The family members and other locals later blocked the Unnao-Hardoi road and also forced shops to close down. There was violation of COVID-19 lockdown as hundreds of people came out.

Asked about the incident, Shashisekhar Singh, ASP, Unnao, said: "A person was brought to the police station for violating COVID norms. He fell sick when we brought him in. We immediately took him to Community Health Center, Bangarmau, where he died during his treatment."

The police have sent the body for post-mortem. (ANI)

