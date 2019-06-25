Representative image
Vegetable vendor stabs man over a trivial dispute in Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 08:49 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): A dispute over payment of Rs 10 cost the life a man who was allegedly stabbed by a vegetable vendor in Dadar area of Mumbai on Monday, police said.
The deceased, Mohammed Hanif, had gone to purchase vegetable in a market in Dadar area of the city around 11 pm, the police said.
A dispute broke out between the man a vegetable vendor over payment of Rs 10 which escalated to such a level that the latter stabbed him with his vegetable knife.
The accused stabbed Hanif several times on his neck and hands before fleeing the spot, the police said.
"As soon as we were informed about the incident, we reached the spot and rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead," Dadar Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Gawker said.
Shivaji Nagar police have registered a case of murder against the accused and initiated an investigating in the matter. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 08:58 IST

