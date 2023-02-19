Vegetable wholesaler shot at over debt dispute in Delhi's Dwarka

Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): A vegetable wholesaler was shot at over debt dispute in a market in Dwarka district, police said. The victim is out of danger and the accused has been arrested.

"The victim was present in the vegetable market around 5:00 am, when the accused came from behind, and shot him," police said.

The accused is a 19-year-old youth, they said.



"In 2016 the victim had borrowed some money from the accused. And in the year 2018, the accused's father made a fatal attack on the victim, after which he was arrested too," said police.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that in the year 2016, the wholesaler had taken Rs 50 lakh from the accused on interest and the present dispute is on the same. The aggrieved party says that they have returned the money, while the accused say that they have not received any money," police added.

Further investigations are underway, said police. (ANI)

