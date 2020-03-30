Vegetables discarded at Delhi's Ghazipur Mandi amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Ghazipur vegetable market in Delhi witnessed a decrease in footfall of customers amid nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the Covid-19.

Although there is no dearth from the supply end, vegetables are being thrown away as there are hardly any buyers.

"Due to the lockdown announced, we are seeing less buyers, and because of this, vegetables are being discarded by the vendors," said Satyadev Prasad Gupta, Chairman of APMC Ghazipur Vegetable Market.

"While a few of the retailers have left for their villages, a few of them are being stopped at borders, decreasing the number of buyers here," he added.

This comes at a time when, according to Gupta, every worker whether a wholesaler or a retailer, has been issued an essential service pass so that the supply is not disrupted.

To contain the spread of the deadly virus COVID-19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown from Tuesday Midnight. However, essential services remain functional.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 1071. (ANI)

