Vehicle, accommodated arranged for Patna SP Vinay Tiwari: Mumbai Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A vehicle and accommodation have been arranged by Mumbai Police for Patna Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari, who is in the city for probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

According to Mumbai Police, "Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patna Upendra Kumar Sharma had requested for accommodation and a vehicle for SP Central City Patna Shri Vinay Tiwari to IG Headquarters in DG office Maharashtra who was visiting Mumbai for Investigation."

"Accordingly, accommodation arrangements were made at Senior Officers Mess, SRPF GRP VIII, Goregaon, Mumbai and vehicle were arranged for Vinay Tiwari. All courtesies befitting to an IPS officer are duly extended to Vinay Tiwari. MPO Mess, Worli is presently non-operational due to the COVID19 situation," Mumbai Police said.

Tiwari, who is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case has been quarantined in Mumbai.

A team of Bihar is in Mumbai to probe the case after an FIR was registered by Patna Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Rajput's death case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide based on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh.

According to the Maharashtra Police, statements of 56 people have been recorded until now in connection with the case. (ANI)

