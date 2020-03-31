Vehicle documents expired since Feb 01 should be treated as valid till June 30: MoRTH

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has taken the decision to consider all documents under the Motor Vehicle Act and Rules, which have expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by June 30, 2020, to be treated as valid till June 30, 2020.

A Ministry official told ANI, "An advisory has been issued requesting all the states and union territories to treat the expired documents under MV Act and Rules as valid till June 30, 2020, following the lockdown."

Further, the official added, "This step has been taken under the MVL section to facilitate the citizens facing difficulties in the renewal of validity of various documents related to MV Act."

A letter regarding this has been issued to the Director-General of Police, principal secretaries/ secretaries, Department of Transport and Transport Commissioners of all states and union territories.

Enforcement authorities have been advised to treat such documents as valid until the mentioned date of June 30.

All the states and Union Territories are requested to implement this advisory so that people, the transporters and various other organizations rendering essential do not face harassment or difficulty.

The Ministry hopes that the entire measure would help people to avoid the difficulties they might have faced otherwise following the measure of 21-day-lockdowns taken by the Centre to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

During his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)

