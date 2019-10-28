West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Indian Army troops have "rescued and recovered" a vehicle which fell off a cliff while going from Bomdila to Tenga.
According to Indian Army's Eastern Command, passengers of the vehicle who sustained injuries were also provided immediate medical aid.
More details are currently awaited. (ANI)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Arunachal, Army troops rescue passengers
ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:47 IST
West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Indian Army troops have "rescued and recovered" a vehicle which fell off a cliff while going from Bomdila to Tenga.