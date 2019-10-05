Vehicle in Raj Thackeray's convoy meets with accident in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A vehicle belonging to the convoy of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met with an accident near Sanpada in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

The accident took place while he was returning from Ekvira Devi Darshan in Lonavala.

No casualty or injuries have been reported. (ANI)

