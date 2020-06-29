Visual from the mishap site on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
Visual from the mishap site on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Vehicle in Sharad Pawar's convoy overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2020 14:22 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): A vehicle in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's convoy overturned on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday.
However, Pawar's vehicle passed on safely.
The driver of the vehicle that overturned received minor injuries, said Pune rural police. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl