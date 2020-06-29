Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): A vehicle in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's convoy overturned on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday.
However, Pawar's vehicle passed on safely.
The driver of the vehicle that overturned received minor injuries, said Pune rural police. (ANI)
Vehicle in Sharad Pawar's convoy overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2020 14:22 IST
