Vehicle sale for September declines by 5.27 pc on YoY basis

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The vehicle sales for the month of September have declined by 5.27 per cent over last year, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) informed on Thursday.

The FADA also said that compared to September 2019, a regular pre-COVID month overall retails continue to fall by 13.50 per cent.



"On a year-on-year basis, total vehicle retails for the month of September 2021 has decreased by 5.27 per cent. Compared to September 2019 (a regular pre-COVID month), overall retails continue to fall by 13.50 per cent," a statement issued by FADA said.

The sales of two-wheelers dropped 12 per cent, while it has increased by 51 per cent in the case of the three-wheelers.

The sales of passenger vehicles were up 16 per cent and commercial vehicles surged 47 per cent while tractors sales declined 24 per cent and over the previous year. (ANI)

