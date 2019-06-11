Vehicles arrive in Leh after snow clearance on Manali-Sarchu road

Leh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): First civilian vehicles arrived in Leh after Manali-Sarchu road was cleared of snow by the Border Road Organisation (BRO) earlier today.

After the snow clearing operation was carried out by BRO, the stretch was opened for civilian traffic in the morning today.

BRO has advised civil passengers and travellers on the highway to exercise due precaution as there are always chances of landslides and avalanches enroute because of heavy snow build-up.

Manali-Sarchu road connects the high altitude Himalayan town with Leh in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.



The stretch is prone to snowfall and remains inaccessible for vehicular traffic during winters.

Earlier on May 22, the Manali-Keylong road in Lahaul-Spiti district, which remains closed during winters due to intense snowfall, was opened for vehicular traffic. (ANI)

