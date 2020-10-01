Vehicles can overturn anytime in Yogi's UP: Vijayvargiya on Hathras gangrape

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday assured action against the four men accused in the Uttar Pradesh's Hathras gangrape incident saying that "vehicles can overturn anytime in Yogi Adityanath's state".

"The accused have been arrested. The case has been sent to a fast-track court. We need to wait for sometime. The accused will be sent to jail... Yogi (Adityanath) is the Chief Minister. Main jaanta hun ki unke pradesh mein kabhi bhi gaadi palat jaati hai (I know that in his state, vehicles can overturn anytime)," Vijayvargiya said while speaking to media here.

Vijayvargiya's remarks are being seen as a reference to the encounter of Kanpur's notorious gangster Vikas Dubey by the Uttar Pradesh Police in July after he 'attempted to flee'.



Meanwhile, the father of Hathras gangrape victim on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the family that they will get justice.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that kin of Hathras gangrape victim will be given Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house, and a government job will be given to a member of the family.

The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court.

The 19-year-old victim died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. She was brought to the hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

An official had earlier said that the last rites were performed at the victim's native place in the wee hours of Wednesday. All the four accused involved in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)

