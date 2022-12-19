Vehicles collide on Greater Noida Eastern Peripheral Highway amid dense fog; several injured

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Several vehicles on the Greater Noida Eastern Peripheral Highway (EPH) are reported to have been involved in an accident on Monday, with dense fog suspected to be the cause.

Due to the accident, two cars have been damaged and many people are reportedly injured, Sub-Inspector of Dadri Police, Anil Kumar informed.

The locals immediately informed the police who then arrived at the accident spot.

Details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)