Vehicles line up at Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border as Telangana police checks e-pass

Suryapet (Telangana) [India], May 23 (ANI): A large number of vehicles lined up at the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh State border at Ramapuram village near Kodad in Telangana's Suryapet district on Sunday as police are allowing only vehicles that have e-pass to enter Telangana.

Telangana police are checking the e-passes at Ramapuram, the border village as only valid e-pass holders and essential services staffs are allowed to travel in State.

Ambulances and other vehicles for emergency use, however, were exempted from the restriction.



According to the visuals, people from Andhra Pradesh who do not have e-pass were sent back.

Telangana is under lockdown till May 30 in order to tackle the second wave of COVID-19.

According to the official data, there are as many as 44,395 active COVID-19 cases in Telangana while the death toll has mounted to 3,085. (ANI)

