Vehicles stuck in overflowing stream at J-K's Kishtwar

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 11 (ANI): Following heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, two vehicles got stuck in an overflowing river stream.

The vehicles got stuck in the Bonjwah area of the district where the unconstructed road was blocked by the heavy overflow of the river stream. However, no loss of life was reported due to the incident.

A video of the incident has caught much attention, in which the two vehicles could be seen stuck in the stream.



Heavy rains for the past few days have wreaked havoc in the area. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said rain/thundershowers were observed at many places over Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

