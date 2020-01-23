Vehicles used in road construction torched by suspected Naxals in Odisha

Rayagada (Odisha) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Suspected Naxals have torched vehicles used in road construction and later thrashed the workers at Niyamgiri area in Odisha's Rayagada district.

During the incident which took place on Tuesday, the suspected Naxals asked the authorities to stop the road construction work immediately.

They set ablaze two JCBs, a roller and a mixture machine deployed at the road construction work in the area and also issued posters with death threats. (ANI)

