Vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban sector halted due to landslides

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): The movement of vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban sector on Friday was halted due to landslides at various locations, officials said.

The landslides were triggered following heavy rains that lashed the region on Thursday.

In Ramban, it is quite common to witness traffic jams due to landslides. In January, the vehicular movement between Jammu and Srinagar remained suspended due to heavy snowfall at Jawahar Tunnel and landslides at several places along the NH-44. (ANI)

